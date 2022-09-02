Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
