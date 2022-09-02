Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Ping Identity comprises 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ping Identity worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

