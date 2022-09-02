Pitbull Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.