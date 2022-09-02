Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

