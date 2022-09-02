Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
