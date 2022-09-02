Polybius (PLBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 63.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on exchanges. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polybius has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polybius Coin Profile

Polybius is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

