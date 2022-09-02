Power Index Pool Token Market Cap Reaches $172,323.98 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $172,323.98 and approximately $792.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.