Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.40. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 120,101 shares.
Predictive Oncology Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1,823.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
