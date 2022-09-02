Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.40. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 120,101 shares.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1,823.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

