Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.004.
Prime Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.
About Prime Financial Group
