Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,851. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
