Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,318 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $43,932,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 125,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 32.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 456,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 111,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,881. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.