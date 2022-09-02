Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Trading Down 3.0 %

PGNY traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 695,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,291. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Progyny by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progyny by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.