Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Prologis by 155.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,345. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

