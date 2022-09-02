PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Up 3.3%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 37,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 121,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

