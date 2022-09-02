PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. This is an increase from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

