Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

