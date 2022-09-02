Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Pure Storage stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
