Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pure Storage

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

