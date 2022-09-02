Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Boosted by Analyst

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Stock Up 1.5 %

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $872.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.