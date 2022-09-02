Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Increased by Oppenheimer

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.