Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.29.

ERF opened at C$19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

