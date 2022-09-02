Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

VNDA stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $87,181 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

