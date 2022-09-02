Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

HMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.12 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

