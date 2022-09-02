QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand Singapore, and Malaysia. The company also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

