QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (QIP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 5th

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.
QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile
Further Reading
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.