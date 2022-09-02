Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,435. Qualys has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

