Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 13,052 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133,635 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,808,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

