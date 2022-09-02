Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $130.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

