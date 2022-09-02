Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 170,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 134,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

