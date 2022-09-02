Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $185.51 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.