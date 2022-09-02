Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALV opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.