Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Coupa Software Stock Down 3.3 %

COUP stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

