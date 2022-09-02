Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $852,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $37.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

