Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

