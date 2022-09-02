Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

