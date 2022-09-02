Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $681,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

