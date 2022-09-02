Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

