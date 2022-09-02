Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,751 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Stock Down 0.9 %

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of CC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.