Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,008,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after buying an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

