QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,950.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

