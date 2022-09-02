QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

Sep 2nd, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,950.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

