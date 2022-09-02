QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,404 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.