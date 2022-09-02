QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,404 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.