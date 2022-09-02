Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,208.33 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.