Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.