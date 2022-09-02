Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

