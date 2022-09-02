Quent Capital LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,948 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.