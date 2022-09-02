Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $241.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

