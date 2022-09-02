Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NKE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

