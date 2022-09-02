Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

