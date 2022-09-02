Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

