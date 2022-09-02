Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $25.72 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.