Quent Capital LLC Sells 6,183 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.15 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $310.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

