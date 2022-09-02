QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.
QDEL opened at $79.73 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.03.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
