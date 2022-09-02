Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 719481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

